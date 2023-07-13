FIFA splashes $200,000 on Kotoko over Ibrahim Danlad World Cup presence

Asante Kotoko are set to benefit from a financial reward of $200,000 from FIFA for their contribution to Ghana's campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Kotoko are among five Ghanaian clubs that will receive these financial rewards, including Hearts of Oak, Steadfast FC, King Faisal, and Dreams FC.

The funds will be initially sent to the Ghana Football Association, which will then distribute the money to the respective beneficiary clubs. This initiative has sparked calls from various sections of the Ghanaian football community to include more local league players in the national team squad.

It is worth noting that goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, who is part of Asante Kotoko, did not make a single appearance in Qatar. Despite this, FIFA's recognition of his presence at the World Cup demonstrates the importance of his contribution to the team and the overall success of Ghana's campaign.

The financial reward from FIFA will provide a significant boost to Kotoko and the other Ghanaian clubs, allowing them to invest in their development programs and further enhance their footballing capabilities. It also serves as a testament to the talent and dedication of the players who represented Ghana on the global stage.