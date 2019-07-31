FIFA swats circling reports Ghana FA statues has been approved

FIFA has not approved the new statues proposed by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association contrary to widespread reports in the West African nation, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Multiple reports claimed last week the world’s football governing body has approved the new amendments to pave way for Congress.

However, it has emerged the report was a complete fabrication.

Ghanaian journalist and law school student Kofi Ampah, popularly known as Kofi Bolaise, wrote to FIFA on Tuesday July 29 to verify the story and got a prompt response Wednesday July 30, 2019.

He enquired: “There are reports in Ghana regarding an approval of the proposed statues of the Ghana's Normalisation Committee by your outfit (FIFA).”

FIFA's Media Team replied via email on Wednesday July 31, 2019 : "In relation to your query FIFA and the GFA Normalisation Committee are in close contact to finalise the draft statues which will then have to submitted to the GFA Congress for adoption in line with the relevant provisions of the current GFA statues."

The response has watered down claims Congress will be held on August 13.

The statutes proposed by the NC is in response to widespread agreement that some of the previous rules in Ghana football governance were hindering progress.

The statutes which was first rejected by the world’s football governing body for amendments is still work in progress.

If the new statues is approved, the Normalisation Committee will hold elections to elect a new President for the football Association before their mandate ends in September.