FIFA to fight online abuse aimed at Black Stars players during 2022 World Cup

Football's world governing body, FIFA has stated it will tackle online abuse of footballers, including the players of the Black Stars during the World Cup in Qatar.

A study by FIFA and FIFpro has showed that half of players from EURO 2020 and AFCON 2021 were targeted and abused online.

Popular amongst the attack were on England trio, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho at Euro 2020.

“Our duty is to protect football, and that starts with the players who bring so much joy and happiness to all of us by their exploits on the field of play," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

“Unfortunately, there is a trend developing where a percentage of posts on social media channels directed towards players, coaches, match officials and the teams themselves is not acceptable, and this form of discrimination – like any form of discrimination – has no place in football.

“With the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 and Fifa World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 on the horizon, Fifa and FifPro recognise it is important to make a stand and to include what is monitored on social media with what is already being monitored in the stadiums.

“We want our actions to speak louder than our words and that is why we are taking concrete measures to tackle the problem directly.”