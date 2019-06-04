FIFA to hold crucial talks with Ghana FA Normalisation Committee in Paris

The Ghana FA Normalisation Committee is set to hold the latest round of talks with FIFA today.

Ghana's delegation to the Paris meeting will be led by the current Chief of Ghana football Dr Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars and Bayern Munich legend Samuel Osei Kufour with lawyer Naa Odofoley Nortey expected to complete the trio.

The timing of the crunch FIFA meeting coincides with Ghana's quest to win a fifth African football title in Egypt.

Afcon 2019 may not be the immediate focus for FIFA. Rather, football's world governing body would be keen to discuss Ghana football reforms per the strict guidelines spelt out to the GFA-NC last summer.

Critically, a date for elections to choose a new GFA President could be agreed if FIFA is satisfied with reforms and proposed amendments to statutes that would usher in a new era in Ghana football.

On the itinerary for Ghana's delegation would also be the FIFA Congress ahead of the Women’s World Cup which kicks off on Friday June 7th.

It is understood that the Ghanaian delegation would then visit the Black Stars camp in Dubai to witness a friendly match on June 9th before returning to Accra.

Source: Richard Hansen- Smith