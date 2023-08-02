FIFA to pay World Cup prize money to Nigeria players following allowance dispute

FIFA has instituted a significant policy change for the 2023 World Cup, ensuring that prize money will be paid directly to the players without any third-party involvement.

The decision comes in response to the unpaid allowance issues faced by Nigeria's Super Falcons, as highlighted in a viral video on social media by Fatma Samoura, FIFA secretary-general.

The Super Falcons' head coach, Randy Waldrum, had recently disclosed that some players were owed "per diem and bonuses" dating back two years.

This situation created concerns and threatened to impact the Nigerian players' preparations for the tournament.

Samoura acknowledged the challenges faced by the Falcons and emphasized that FIFA would closely monitor the disbursement of match bonuses directly to the players. In her words, "It is because of you [the Super Falcons] that, for the first time, the prize money has been ring-fenced in the history of FIFA to ensure that it goes to you."

FIFA's announcement revealed that players participating in the World Cup group stage would earn $30,000 each, with match bonuses increasing to $60,000 in the second round of the competition.

The Super Falcons, who have secured their place in the round of 16 by finishing second in group B, will each earn at least $60,000 for this achievement.

Nigeria will face England in the round of 16.