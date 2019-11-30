GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 30 November 2019
Fifa to raise $1bn to build at least one stadium in each African country
Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he would like to see an African league created and investment of more than $1 billion on stadia on the continent.

"We have to take the 20 best African clubs and put them in an Africa league," Infantino said during a visit to the DR Congo to celebrate the 80th birthday of club TP Mazembe.

"Such a league could make at least $200 million in revenue, which would put it among the top 10 in the world," he added.

Infantino added he planned to launch an appeal "to collect a billion dollars before being able to give every African country a real football stadium up to FIFA standards."

"We'll take the best African referees and pay them. We will depoliticise it and professionalise African refereeing," he said.

"I want to take African football to the top of the world," he added.

