FIFA to speed up Inaki Williams switch decision after acquiring all documents from Spain

FIFA is expected to speed up Inaki Williams nationality switch to Ghana after acquiring all documents from Atletic Bilbao and Spain.

Williams announced on his social media pages on Tuesday, sharing a video in which he stated that "he will defend Ghana's T-shirt."

"Every step we take forward has its own meaning. An evolution. A glance into the future which leaves a trace itself. A legacy. My parents have raised me with values based on humility, respect and love," he said.

"They have taught me to embrace life. In that constant quest to continue growing and working upon the pursuit of evolving personally and professionally as an individual."

"That's why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana which means so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us because Ghana has played a significant part of becoming who I am as a person, as a son and as a brother."

"Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I'm one of the Black Stars.

The world governing body is expected to speed up the process to complete his nationality switch in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The process is expected to be completed before September, and could play in the AFCON qualifiers against Angola before the trip to Qatar for the World Cup.

Inaki and his brother Nico Spain-born duo came to Ghana this summer to begin the process of changing their nationality ahead of the World Cup later this year.