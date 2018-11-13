FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens coach Evans Adotey targets world cup triumph

Black Maidens head coach Evans Adotey has a set the target of winning the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay this year.

Ghana arrived in Montevideo last week and are poised for the opener against Uruguay on Tuesday evening.

Coach Evans Adotey, who has been at the tournament before believes it is time for Ghana to win the World Cup, having reached the semi finals in 2012.

“Our wish is to surpass that the 2012’s achievements, advance from the quarterfinals stage and hopefully make it to the final. As a coach and together with the players this is our target”, he said.

"This is our 6th appearance at the tournament, in 2012 we got to the semi finals and won bronze, we want to do much better this year by winning the tournament," he added.

Ghana are in group A with Uruguay, newcomers Finland and New Zealand.