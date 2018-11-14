FIFA U-17 WWC: Black Maidens Mukarama Abdulai captain excited over Uruguay thrashing

Black Maidens captain Mukarama Abdulai has expressed his delight after picking their first victory of the ongoing FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana got off to a flying start on Tuesday when they annihilated hosts Uruguay 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick by captain Mukarama Abdulai.

The Black Maidens displayed their title intentions and took the game by the scruff of the neck and opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Fuseina Mumuni.

Talented captain Abdulai extended Ghana's leading five minutes later but the home side stood resolute to defend the foray of attacks before the break.

However they were not to stop the Africans when Millot Pokuaa made it 3-0 on 66 minutes and 12 minutes late Abdulai further extended the lead.

The captain sealed her hat-trick in injury time to give Ghana the biggest win so far in the competition to dash the hopes of the teeming crowd supporting the home side.

During the post-match interview, Abdullai could not hide her excitement over her exploits in the match but more especially the team’s devastating start to the tournament.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity and winnng the best player in the first match. Our aim in this World Cup was to win our first match and we look next to our subsequent matches, so I’m very happy and excited.”

Abdullai is expected to lead the team again on Friday when they take on Finland in the second game of Group A.