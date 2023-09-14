FIFA U17 World Cup: Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah to take part of official draw in Zurich

The draw for the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup in Indonesia is scheduled for September 15 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Ghana did not qualify for the tournament final, but former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, appointed by FIFA, will represent Ghana at the draw ceremony.

Appiah has prior experience, having won the FIFA U17 World Cup with Ghana in 1995, held in Ecuador.

Africa will be represented by the U17 champions Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Morocco.

These teams will join 20 other nations: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, Indonesia, IR Iran, Japan, and Korea Republic, as well as Mexico, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Panama, Poland, Spain, USA, Uzbekistan, and Venezuela.

The 24 participating nations will be drawn into six groups of four teams, with each group receiving one team from each of the four pots.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from November 10 to December 2, 2023.

This marks Indonesia's first time hosting a FIFA tournament and the first time the FIFA U17 World Cup will be held in Southeast Asia.

It's also the first FIFA tournament in the region since the 2012 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Thailand.