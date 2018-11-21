FIFA U17 WWC: New Zealand coach Leon Birnie praises Black Maidens, says they deserved the win

Coach of the young Kiwis of New Zealand, Leon Birnie has showered praises on the Black Maidens after they deservedly beat his side to top group A on Tuesday night.

The Kiwis coach revealed Ghana deserved the victory, saying he was not surprised they topped the group by winning all three games.

"For us we have the quarter finals on the back of our minds, we had a couple of girls on cards and others with injuries and players that were mentally and physically tired from the first tow games and we had to balance that but what I really enjoyed today at the end of the day the girls gave everything but Ghana were the better side and deserved all the three points," he said after the game.

Ghana captain Abdulai Mukarama netted a brace for the Black Maidens to finish top of the log.

Both sides are through to the quarter finals with New Zealand facing Japan and Ghana takes on Mexico on Sunday.

Leon Birnie then took to social media to again praise the young Ghanaian ladies for the outstanding performance against his side.

"Congratulations to Ghana on their win today well deserved. We have 3 days to get prepared for our biggest test against a very good Japan side. But for now it will be an early night for the girls who gave everything they had on a very hot afternoon," he tweeted.