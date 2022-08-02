Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 02 August 2022
FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup: Ghana coach focused on team’s fitness level ahead of tournament

Black Princesses head coach Ben Fokuo has said he is focused on getting his players fit and ready for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup to be staged in Costa Rica.

Ghana is in Group D alongside USA, Japan and Netherlands. The team is currently on a training camp in France as part of preparations ahead of the tournament.

The Black Princesses lost 4-0 to France in an international friendly played on Friday.

According to Coach Ben Fokuo the game against France was a good test for his players.

“After the France game, we had recovery training and the girls are responding to treatment and picking up gradually after the loss against France.

“The tempo of the game with France was totally different from what we expected but now we have seen the problems and with training sessions we had, you can see that the players are picking up quickly and making sure they get their strength to the level of the competition.

He added: “We will train hard and make sure our strength and fitness level is on the level we want it to be at”.

Ghana will open their group D game against the United State of America on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The team will face Japan in the second game on August 14 before facing Netherlands in the final group game on August 17.

