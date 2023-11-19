FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Black Princesses beat Eswatini in Accra to progress 8-1 on aggregate

The Black Princesses made light work of Eswatini to progress to the final stage of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup with a 2-0 victory in Accra.

The Ghana U20 Women's team had beaten their opponents 6-1 from the first-leg and already had one foot in the next stage.

However, a quick start from the team saw Beline Nyarko open the scoring after just six minutes with a fine finish.

Sarah Nyarko doubled the advantage six minutes later after meeting an inch-perfect cross from Wasiima Mohammed.

The Black Princesses dominated the game and went into the break with a healthy advantage.

After recess, coach Yussif Basigi made two quick changes, bringing on Yazdatu Suleiman for Sarah Nyarko with Rose Boakyewaa replacing Jacqueline Amponsah.

Despite the changes, the team failed to add to their tally as they controlled the game to the end.

The Black Princesses are hoping to make it a seventh straight appearance at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup by qualifying for the tournament in Colombia next year.