FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Black Princesses depart Accra for Eswatini ahead of clash

The female U20 team of Ghana, the Black Princesses, have left Accra for Eswatini ahead of the first leg of their World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

Twenty-three players were named for the trip as the West African nation seeks a return to the global showpiece in 2024.

Despite travelling without several key players due to their involvement in the CAF Women's Champions League with Ampem Darkoa in Ivory Coast, the team looks poised for victory.

Mary Amponsah, Comfort Yeboah, Deborah Brown, Tracy Twum, and Abena Anomah Opoku will all miss the game in Eswatini.

Ghana remains the only country on the continent to have appeared in all six FIFA Women's World Cup.

Below is the travelling squad: