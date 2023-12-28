GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Black Princesses intensify preparations ahead of Senegal clash

Published on: 28 December 2023
Ghana's U20 women's national team, the Black Princesses have stepped up preparations ahead of the final round of qualifiers for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia. 

The Black Princesses will face Senegal in a two-legged affair for a ticket to the tournament next year.

Coach Yussif Basigi and his girls opened camp last week and are feverishly preparing as Ghana eyes a return to the World Cup.

The Black Princesses will travel to Senegal for the first leg in between January 12 to 14 before hosting their opponents in Accra a week later.

Ghana defeated Guinea Bissau and Eswatini to reach the final round of qualifiers while Senegal edged out Benin and Uganda.

While the Young Teranga Lionesses are chasing a first appearance at the competition, Ghana has made six appearances at the tournament.

