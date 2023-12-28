GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 December 2023
FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Malagasy referee appointed for Black Princesses versus Senegal game

Referee Hanjavola Dominique Rosa of Madagascar has been appointed for the Black Princesses game against Senegal in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers for the 2024 FOFA U20 Women's World Cup. 

The Malagasy official will be assisted by compatriots Nivo Bernard Ramantsara and Pauline Rasoanirina with Rosalie Rosalie serving as the fourth official.

French administrator Mouna Bennani will be the Match Commissioner and Aya Irene Ahoua of Cote D’Ivoire will serve as Referee Assessor.

The Black Princesses will play Senegal in the first leg encounter at the Thies Stade lat Dior on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The Black Princesses are chasing a seventh appearance at the World Cup.

