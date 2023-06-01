FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigeria stun hosts Argentina to seal quarter-finals berth

The Nigeria U20 team stunned hosts Argentina to progress to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup after overcoming them on Wednesday.

Two second goals saw the Flying Eagles defy the odds to edge out the host country at the fully packed Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario.

Argentina started as favourites, and that showed in the first half of the encounter, where they dominated right from kick-off with 10 attempts on goal.

However, they couldn't break through the Nigerian defence as goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso made a couple of saves in the process.

The Flying Eagles secured the needed victory thanks to goals from Ibrahim Muhammed in the 61st minute and a stoppage-time finish by Rilwanu Haliru Sarki.

Nigeria will now face the winner of the Round 16 clash between Ecuador and South Korea in the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA U20 Youth Male World Cup.

African representatives Tunisia were blown out by Brazil also on Wednesday with 4-1 thrashing while Gambia will face Uruguay on Thursday to look for a place in the last eight of the tournament.

Colombia, USA, Italy, Israel and Brazil have all booked their places in the quarter-finals.