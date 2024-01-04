FIFA U20 WWC Qualifiers: Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi under no pressure ahead of Senegal clash

Black Princesses coach, Yussif Basigi insists his team is under no pressure to qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

The Ghana U20 female team have an enviable record of not missing the World Cup since 2010.

However, standing between them and another appearance at the tournament is Senegal, who they face in Dakar on January 13.

"There is no pressure on me knowing the team has made it to the World Cup since 2010. It motivates me to rather do better because I was one of the coaches who qualified the team for the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 so I am looking forward to qualifying the team for another World Cup and it is going to be a record," he said during the team's preparation.

"There is no pressure on me but rather I am highly motivated to qualify for the team."

Despite being confident of his team, Basigi will not undermine the quality of the Senegalese team.

"Senegal is not a bad side. Physically they are strong and we have that at the back of our mind so we will know how to map up our tactical ploy to play them," he added.