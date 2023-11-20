GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

FIFA U20 WWC Qualifiers: Black Princesses to face Senegal in final round

Published on: 20 November 2023
FIFA U20 WWC Qualifiers: Black Princesses to face Senegal in final round

The Black Princesses will face Senegal in the final round of qualifiers for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup after eliminating Eswatini. 

Ghana defeated Eswatini 2-0 in Accra on Sunday to complete an 8-1 aggregate win over their opponents.

Meanwhile, Senegal advanced to the final round after beating Uganda 2-1 on aggregate. The West Africans won the first leg 1-0 in Thies before drawing 1-1 in Kampala on Sunday.

In an exciting game in Accra, Beline Nyarko opened the scoring after just six minutes with a fine finish before Sarah Nyarko doubled the advantage six minutes later after meeting an inch-perfect cross from Wasiima Mohammed.

The Black Princesses dominated the game and went into the break with a healthy advantage.

The Black Princesses are hoping to make it a seventh straight appearance at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup by qualifying for the tournament in Colombia next year.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more