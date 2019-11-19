FIFA Women's coaching course underway in Pampram

A 5-day FIFA Women Coaching course for Women football Coaches in Ghana has commenced today at the Ghanaman Soccer centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The course, fully funded by FIFA, is to provide the coaches with some form of training in the areas of women football coaching and development.

In all, 32 coaches drawn from the three National female teams,the Women National league clubs and some selected schools are beneficiaries of this all important refresher Course.

Gracing the opening of the Course were Executive Committee members, Habiba Attah Forson and Samuel Anim Addo and Technical Director of the Ghana football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng.

Habiba Attah Forson was grateful to FIFA for this refresher course at a time where Ghana football is preparing to take full flight while Samuel Anim Addo who represented the Ghana Football Association’s President, Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku reiterated how the new administration has women football at heart, and promise to ensure massive improvement is seen in the game during their tenure.

Renowned FIFA instructor Jaqueline Shipanga from Namibia will be taking the coaches through this five days intensive FIFA Women coaching course.

The coaches will be taking through the theoretical aspect and then moved to the field to perform the practical aspect of the course.

Credit: Ghanafa.org