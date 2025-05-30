FIFA Women’s Football School tournament heads to knockout stage in Koforidua

The group stage of the FIFA Women’s Football School Tournament wrapped up excitingly at Koforidua Technical University, with 32 matches played and plenty of memorable moments on display.

Among the standout performances, Asokore Methodist edged past Efiduase Methodist with a narrow 2-1 win in a match that kept fans on edge. Both sides showed attacking intent, but it was Asokore Methodist who held firm to seal the win and progress to the round of 16.

In another impressive showing, Wesley Methodist B proved too strong for Wesley Methodist, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory also to book their place in the next stage.

With the group phase now complete, attention turns to the knockout rounds, where the remaining schools will compete for a place in the final. The round of 16 promises even more drama as the quest for school football supremacy intensifies.