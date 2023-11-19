FIFA Women's U20 World Cup Qualifiers: Congolese referee Cynthia Imane appointed for Ghana vs Eswatini game

Referee Chancelle Cynthia Imane Ngakossa has been appointed for the game between the Black Princesses of Ghana and Eswatini in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers in Accra.

The Congolese referee will be assisted on the lines by compatriot Ornella Clarette Clarette and Laraine Bassala of the Central African Republic.

Agnes Ngoma Makaya of Congo has been appointed as the fourth Official while Ruth David from Nigeria will serve as the match commissioner for the game.

The Black Princesses head into the game with a 6-1 advantage from the first leg in Eswatini.

The winner of the match on aggregate advance to the final round of the qualifiers for the World Cup in Colombia next year.