GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

FIFA Women's U20 World Cup Qualifiers: Congolese referee Cynthia Imane appointed for Ghana vs Eswatini game

Published on: 19 November 2023
FIFA Women's U20 World Cup Qualifiers: Congolese referee Cynthia Imane appointed for Ghana vs Eswatini game

Referee Chancelle Cynthia Imane Ngakossa has been appointed for the game between the Black Princesses of Ghana and Eswatini in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers in Accra. 

The Congolese referee will be assisted on the lines by compatriot Ornella Clarette Clarette and Laraine Bassala of the Central African Republic.

Agnes Ngoma Makaya of Congo has been appointed as the fourth Official while Ruth David from Nigeria will serve as the match commissioner for the game.

The Black Princesses head into the game with a 6-1 advantage from the first leg in Eswatini.

The winner of the match on aggregate advance to the final round of the qualifiers for the World Cup in Colombia next year.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more