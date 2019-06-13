FIFA Women's World Cup: Nigeria grab Africa's first win after beating South Korea

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are the first African country to win a game at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France, after beating South Korea on Wednesday.

The West Africa bounced from an opening day defeat to Norway to beat the Asians 2-0 at the Parc de Princess.

Nigeria went ahead when defender Kim Do-yeon volleyed past her own keeper.

Barcelona femino striker Asisat Oshoala held off a defender before rounding the keeper to score Nigeria's second goal.

Africa three representatives had all lost their opening day games, with South Africa- who are in the competition for the first falling to Spain and Cameroon going down to Canada.

The victory should serve as morale booster for the Bayana Bayana of South Africa, who will play China on Thursday.

Cameroon will take on the Netherlands on Saturday in their second group game.