Fifa Women's World Cup: South Africa beaten by Spain in first match

Debutants South Africa made a disappointing start at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup as they were beaten by Spain in Le Havre on Saturday.

Thembi Kgatlana had given South Africa a shock lead with a chipped finish.

Kgatlana should have put South Africa 2-0 ahead but her tame effort at the far post was pushed away by Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos.

The miss proved costly in the second half as Spain scored three courtesy a brace from Jennifer Hermoso and one from Lucia Garcia to win the match - their first victory at the tournament.

The result means South Africa are now without a victory in any of their last 12 games and are bottom of Group B.