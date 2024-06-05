FIFA Young Talent course to boost refereeing skills in Ghana

A FIFA Male Young Talent Course aimed at enhancing the skills of young referees from Member Associations is set to kick off on June 5th, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

Thirty-five referees from the "Catch Them Young" project initiated by the Ghana Football Association have been selected to participate in this crucial capacity-building program organized by FIFA.

The course will run from June 5th to June 10th, 2024.

These selected referees and assistant referees have gained experience officiating matches in the KGL Inter-regional Championship and Division One League Super Cup over the years.

FIFA has appointed two instructors, Carlos Henriques as the Technical Instructor and Mohamed Houssein as the Fitness Instructor, to lead the course alongside a team of Ghanaian instructors.

This team comprises five technical instructors and three fitness instructors who will provide guidance and instruction to the course participants.

Alex Kotey, the Head of the Referees Department at the GFA, is overseeing the coordination of the course.

The program aims to elevate the skills of young referees and elevate the standard of refereeing in Ghana.