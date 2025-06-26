GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fifth SWAG President Ebo Quansah passes on

Published on: 26 June 2025
The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the passing of its fifth President, Ebo Quansah, a pioneer in Ghanaian sports journalism.

Quansah dedicated decades to the profession, serving as SWAG President from 2001 to 2007 and later as a Patron until his death.

Under Quansah's leadership, SWAG strengthened its voice in promoting sports development, journalistic excellence, and recognition of Ghanaian athletes.

His contribution to the association was described as "unparalleled," and he will be "deeply missed". Quansah was widely respected for his unwavering dedication and professionalism.

Tributes have poured in from across the sports community, with many remembering Quansah as a mentor and a beacon in the field. SWAG has extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in collaboration with the family in the coming days. Quansah's passing has left a void in the Ghanaian sports journalism fraternity, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

