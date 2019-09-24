Fijai United Soccer Academy pushing for partnership deal with English Premier League side Bournemouth

Western Region Division Two side Fijai United Soccer Academy have appealed to Bournemouth for a partnership deal.

According to local reports in Sekondi-Takoradi, the owner of the academy Joseph Wemegah has initiated talks and hoping for the deal to be concretised.

Fijai United Soccer Academy are looking at areas of support for their technical team and training their administrators.

Also, there could be trial sessions for players from the academy to the Vitality Stadium.

Fijai United Soccer Academy have already taken delivery of replica jerseys from Bournemouth and that has given hope that a deal could be stitched up.