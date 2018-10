Red Star Belgrade defender Rashid Sumaila could profit from Filip Stojkovic's injury and get more games under his belt.

On Saturday, the Ghana international was introduced in the 36th minute after the Montenegrin defender picked up an injury in the 3-1 win over FK Rad Beograd.

Sumaila gave a good account of himself and coach Vladan Milojevic could give him more game time.

He could be in line-up to start against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield.