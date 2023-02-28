Final funeral rites for late GFA boss Alhaji Jawula Scheduled for March 4

Late Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman, Lepowura Alhaji Mohamadu Nurudeen Jawula's final funeral rites have been scheduled for March 4.

The family of the former GFA President has announced that the '40 days Adua' will be observed in line with Islamic customs at the Forecourt of the State House on the aforementioned date.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and members of the Diplomatic Corps are expected to be in attendance.

MND Jawula passed away on January 21, 2023, at the age of 73 in the United States after a brief illness, and was interred there.

Alhaji Jawula served as GFA Chairman from 1997 to 2001 and also chaired the MTN FA Cup Committee and the Ghana Premier League Organising Committee until his passing.