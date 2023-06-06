Final leg of GFA-Betway Leadership Workshop for Women's Premier League clubs set for June 8

The concluding stage of the 2022-23 GFA-Betway monthly leadership and development workshop for Women's Premier League clubs (WPL) is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Representatives from all twenty WPL clubs are expected to gather at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra at 10:00 am for an engaging in-country session.

The purpose of this session is to bring together key stakeholders in women's football for a day of insightful discussions and practical advice on leadership, governance, and skill development. The workshop aims to empower and equip club representatives with the necessary tools to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of women's football.

One of the primary objectives of the workshop is to uplift the image of women's football and address the changing dynamics of the sport globally. The participants will engage in discussions on strategies to enhance the visibility and reputation of the Women's Premier League, both locally and internationally.

The event is expected to be graced by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, who will be present to interact with the clubs and celebrate the successful season. President Okraku's participation underscores the importance placed on women's football and highlights the GFA's commitment to its development.

As developmental partners of the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League, Betway has been instrumental in organising this mentorship program since March. The workshop series has seen three major sessions held so far, featuring local and international resource persons who have provided valuable support and training to the WPL clubs.