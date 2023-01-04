Financial details of Latif Blessings' move to New England Revolution in ‘very difficult trade'

The Los Angeles Football Club traded midfielder Latif Blessing to the New England Revolution on Tuesday.

Blessing and team captain Carlos Vela were the lone players from LAFC’s expansion team to lift the MLS Cup in 2022.

Following his fifth season in Los Angeles, the beloved 26-year-old from Accra, Ghana, whom former LAFC head coach Bob Bradley called his “sunshine” during their four campaigns together, requested a trade in an effort to find more playing time, and, he hopes, an alternate route for members of his family to enter the U.S.

Exchanging Blessing for $400,000 in general allocation money in 2023, with an additional $300,000 if certain conditions are met, was a “very difficult decision for us,” said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington, who called the transaction “bittersweet.”

Blessing was acquired from Sporting Kansas City as the second selection of the 2017 MLS expansion draft. He leaves as LAFC’s all-time leader in games (145) and minutes played (9,749), which almost always featured his infectious high-energy contributions.

In 2019 and 2022, Blessing made a significant impact on Supporters’ Shield-winning teams.

Last season was Blessing’s least prominent after a career single-season low 1,332 minutes. He failed to score for the first time in MLS competition. Notching 11 goals in the league during his first two years in L.A., Blessing scored three times over his next three seasons.

At times, Blessing struggled apart from his family, whom LAFC attempted to help immigrate to the U.S., but was unsuccessful. Last June, on Instagram, Blessing posted and removed the message “I’m not happy here anymore.” Head coach Steve Cherundolo downplayed the midfielder’s statement and called on Blessing for 16 of the club’s final 18 regular-season matches.

En route to winning the MLS Cup, however, Blessing did not see the field during three knockout playoff contests.