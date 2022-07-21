Find out why Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum resigned

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum resigned from his post on Wednesday after a meeting with the club’s Board and management team.

His resignation came as a shock to the Sporting club following his impressive performance last season and also becoming the fan’s favorite.

The former WAFA coach is said to have resigned due to lack of respect shown him by the management team and also issues with the recruitment ahead of the upcoming season.

Below are some key points for his resignation.

1. There was a rift between the management of Asante Kotoko and Prosper Narteh Ogum on player selection. He was questioned for handing starting roles to some players ahead of Fabio Gama

2. There was a meeting before match-day 27 of sacking Prosper Narteh Ogum for not compromising to some of their decision but the management feared the aftermath [because he had become the fans' favourite despite the some home defeats]

2. Prosper Narteh Ogum felt the management has been backing some players like Stephen Amankona and Patrick Asmah after gross misconduct.

3. Prosper Narteh Ogum disclosed to some close associates that the management has been disrespecting him on some technical issues. He knew nothing about the two-week trial of Mudasiru Salifu, Andrews Appau and Richard Boadu at Sheriff Tiraspol.

4. Prosper Narteh Ogum also cautioned the management not to talk to players who were not on his wishlist. These were some of the players on his list Samuel Osei Kuffour, Abdulai Iddrisu, Razak Abdul Yussif and Joseph Tetteh Zutah

5. The management kicked against his decision to sign Joseph Tetteh Zutah from Medeama SC. He insisted Tetteh Zutah is a topmost target for his next season's campaign.

6. Prosper Narteh Ogum told the Board during the meeting that he is not happy with the club's transfer activity and the attitude of some management members.

7. Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed his worry over the conspicuously missing of the club's board and management members at his late dad's one-week celebration.

8. Prosper Narteh Ogum refused to compromise with the club's transfer activity of selling some key players during the meeting. A board member asked him “Can you get us the $3 million budget for the 2022/23 season's campaign, if you insist some of the players shouldn't be sold?.....If you can get us that money, they'll stay”

9. Prosper Narteh Ogum had 17 players on his wishlist for Asante Kotoko's next season campaign. He asked the club [board and management members] to get rid of 10 players. The club disagreed with him on recruiting 17 new playing and offloading 10 players.

10. Prosper Narteh Ogum verbally told the Board during the meeting that he can't continue his duties as Asante Kotoko head coach

11. Prosper Narteh Ogum has not been paid since March [Four Months + Winning bonuses]