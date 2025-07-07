Findiib grateful for WAFCON debut, targets winning start against South Africa

Cynthia Findiib is embracing her Women’s Africa Cup of Nations debut with pride and determination as Ghana prepares to face South Africa in their 2024 WAFCON opener on Monday.

The Black Queens, who missed the last edition, are back on the continental stage aiming to end a 19-year wait for a final appearance and an even longer wait for a first title.

Findiib described her call-up as a dream come true. “Some of us are playing in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, and we’re really grateful. It’s a chance to represent our motherland and we’re determined to make it count.”

Despite South Africa entering the game as favourites, Findiib believes Ghana has what it takes to challenge them. “Every team is capable of winning. We respect them, but Ghana is also a strong side,” she noted.

The Black Queens’ only major honours remain two African Games gold medals (2003 and 2015) and the 2018 WAFU title. But with a refreshed squad and strong spirit, Ghana hopes to finally claim continental glory.

Their Group C campaign continues against Mali and Tanzania after Monday’s clash in Oudja.