Finidi George appointed as new head coach of Nigeria's Super Eagles

Former Nigeria winger, Finidi George has been appointed as the new head coach of the nation’s senior men’s national team.

The announcement, made on Monday, followed the approval of the NFF Board, which endorsed the recommendation of its Technical and Development Committee.

George served as an assistant to outgoing coach JosÃ© Santos Peseiro for 20 months. Following Peseiro’s departure after the Super Eagles’ commendable run to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, George took over as interim coach.

Under his interim tenure, the team secured a historic 2-1 victory against Ghana, ending an 18-year winless streak, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Mali in friendly matches held in Morocco last month.

The statement by the NFF hailed George as a member of the esteemed â€˜Golden Generation’ that clinched the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations title in Tunisia and represented Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup finals in the same year.

George earned 62 caps for Nigeria and played pivotal roles in various tournaments, securing gold, silver, and bronze medals in the AFCON tournaments of 1992, 1994, 2000, and 2002.

Among his notable achievements, George famously assisted Rashidi Yekini in scoring Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal against Bulgaria in Dallas, USA, on June 19, 1994.

As the new Super Eagles boss, George faces the immediate challenge of leading the team to victory in two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin.