Finidi George optimistic as Nigeria prepare for Ghana in friendly

Nigeria's interim coach Finidi George has expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Super Eagles during training as they prepare to face Ghana and Mali in upcoming international friendlies.

The team is currently without a permanent coach following the departure of Jose Peseiro, who guided them to a second-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations.

George, who served as Peseiro's assistant, has taken over the reins temporarily and will lead the team in their matches against Ghana on March 22 and Mali on March 26 in Morocco.

He described the training sessions as "good," despite the absence of some players.

When asked about his new role, George emphasised the importance of taking responsibility and doing his job well, given the high expectations from Nigerian fans.

Although the disappointment of losing the AFCON final still lingers, he noted that these friendly matches are significant opportunities for the team to improve its performance and make Nigerians proud.

"Definitely as a coach there is responsibility, but it is what we do. You've to be calm and do your job, make sure you do it properly. A lot of Nigerians are watching so we want to make them proud," he said.

"AFCON is gone so these are two games that are very crucial to Nigerians. So, we will take them seriously and make sure we get the best out of these games."