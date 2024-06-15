Finidi George resigns as Nigeria coach amid NFF's move for foreign technical adviser

Finidi George has resigned as head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles following the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) decision to appoint a foreign technical adviser.

Former Super Eagles media officer Toyin Ibitoye shared the news on X.com, stating, "News just in Finidi George #FinidiGeorge_FG has resigned from his #NGSuperEagles manager position."

Similarly, sports photojournalist #poojamedia tweeted, "Finidi George RESIGNED after being stylishly demoted with the arrival of a foreign technical adviser."

This move comes amid dissatisfaction with the team’s recent performances, drawing 1-1 with South Africa and losing to Benin.

Finidi, who was unveiled as head coach earlier a month ago, had signed a one-year contract with the NFF, with an extension contingent on performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

His tenure included leading Nigeria in two international friendlies and serving as an assistant coach under the previous head coach, Jose Peseiro.

The NFF’s decision to hire a foreign technical adviser aims to revitalise the team’s prospects after a series of disappointing results which has left Super Eagles in danger of not qualifying for the World Cup.