Finnish club SJK Seinajoki sign Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Essel from Vision FC

Finnish club SJK Seinajoki have announced the signing of Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Essel on a season-long loan deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

SJK and the Ghanaian partner club Vision FC have signed a one-year loan agreement with the 19-year-old attacker.

The loan includes a purchase option, and it is a continuation of the club cooperation made in March , through which Ghanaians Terry Yegbe and Salim Yussif are already playing for SJK.

Essel, who plays on the left wing , arrived in Seinajoki last week, but the loan agreement was made earlier in the summer.

However, Essel had to wait for a playing permit for this season, and that was finally achieved, and Essel already made his debut in SJK reserves last Saturday.

In addition to Vision's trio, Bob Armah from Ghana and Artur Atarah, born and raised in Finland, whose father is originally from Ghana, play in SJK Academy.

"I didn't really know anything about Finland before I came here, and this is my first time in Europe anyway. However, the club already has at least four Ghanaian players, and I know Terry Yegbe and Salim Yussif well, who we played with at Vision FC. I believe that now that we are five Ghanaians, we can show what we are capable of," Essel expressed

"As I said, this is really my first time in Europe, and my goal is to advance my career as far as possible as a professional soccer player. At SJK, I can definitely improve a lot more, and this is a good move for me.

"I will work hard for the club and my own development so that I can achieve all my goals as a footballer." He concluded