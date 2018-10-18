Finnish giants KuPS set to bid for WAFA striker Daniel Lomotey

Finnish elite division side KuPS FC have approached WAFA SC for the services of striker Daniel Lomotey, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

KuPS are expected to make a formal offer to the Ghana Premier League outfit this week for the talented youngster.

Lomotey's agent told GHANASoccernet.com: "I can't confirm nor deny specific interest for the player. But I can confirm that we have been approached by several clubs from Africa and Europe regarding the talented kid."

The 19 year-old netted nine goals for the Academy lads in the 2016/2017 season helping them to finish in second place.

His exploits earned him a call up to the national team ahead of the 2018 CHAN qualifiers.

By Nuhu Adams