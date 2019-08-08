Kevin-Prince Boateng enjoying life as a striker

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng says that he is enjoying his new role as a centre forward.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder has been playing as a centre-forward since his move to Las Palmas in 2017. He scored 10 goals in La Liga.

He continued at Eintracht Frankfurt where he scored seven goals before joining Sassuolo last summer.

Kevin scored six goals in 13 appearances for the Serie A club which earned him a surprise move to Barcelona but unfortunately he could not produce the goals in Spain.

However, at his unveiling as a new Fiorentina player, Boateng said that he enjoys the role as he scores more goals and assists.

"I have always had a great time in front of me, I like to stay close to the goal, to score goals and to assist, I like to play attacking, outside, toe even in the last few years. I like to play there and it's the idea of ​​the coach and the company, to play as far as possible."

Boateng has joined Fiorentina on a two-year deal from Sassuolo.