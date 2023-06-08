Fiorentina and Joseph Alfred Duncan fall short in pursuit of double title

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan and his club, Fiorentina, experienced disappointment as they fell short in their quest for double glory.

Despite reaching the finals of both the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Europa Conference League, they were unable to secure a trophy, leaving them without silverware this campaign.

Fiorentina had high hopes of clinching a double title this season after earning a place in the finals of both prestigious tournaments. However, their aspirations were shattered as they were unable to emerge victorious in either competition.

In the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, Duncan found himself as an unused substitute when Fiorentina lost 2-1 to West Ham in Prague on Wednesday night.

Prior to their disappointment in the Conference League final, Fiorentina had already suffered defeat in the finals of the Coppa Italia, adding to their frustration. The club's inability to secure a trophy this season leaves them without any silverware to celebrate.