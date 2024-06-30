Fiorentina announce departure of Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan

Italian club Fiorentina have officially confirmed the departure of Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan after the expiration of his contract.

The 31-year-old ends his four-year stint with the club, having joined in August 2022.

Duncan and Fiorentina have mutually agreed to part ways following the conclusion of his contract. The midfielder now looks forward to securing a new club during the ongoing summer transfer window.

During his time at Fiorentina, Duncan made 126 appearances across various competitions, contributing six goals and playing a pivotal role in the team's campaigns. In the recently concluded season, he scored two goals and provided five assists in 41 matches, showcasing his influence on the pitch.

Notably, Duncan played a significant role in Fiorentina's journey to the finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they narrowly lost to Olympiacos.

Having spent the majority of his playing career in Italy, Duncan has had stints with Inter Milan's youth team, Livorno, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, and Cagliari. His experience and versatility in midfield have made him a respected figure in Italian football.

Internationally, Duncan represented Ghana, earning 10 caps for the Black Stars since his debut in November 2012.

As Duncan embarks on the next chapter of his career, clubs across Europe will likely be monitoring his availability, recognizing his valuable experience and skillset in midfield.