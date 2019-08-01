Fiorentina becomes Kevin-Prince Boateng’s twelfth club in his career

Kevin-Prince Boateng will be playing for his twelfth club in his career after signing for Fiorentina on Wednesday.

The 32-year old has signed a deal with the Florence club for the next two years.

Ghanasoccernet understands that the fee for the cost of the transfer amounts to one million euros.

The Ghanaian International has played for a host of top clubs in his football career. He has played in the top leagues in Europe for clubs such as Hertha Berlin, Tottenham, Dortmund, Portsmouth, Genoa, AC Milan, Schalke O4, UD Las Palmas, Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Fiorentina.

Boateng had a difficult time at Barcelona when he joined them on loan in the January transfer window in the second half of the 2018-2019 season.

He made only four appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

KP Boateng played his best football with AC Milan when he joined them in 2010 after an impressive performance at the 2010 World Cup with the Black Stars of Ghana.

He clinched his first major career title when AC Milan as they won the Serie A trophy in the 2010/2011 season.