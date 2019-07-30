Fiorentina close to signing Sassuolo striker Kevin-Prince Boateng

Fiorentina are close to agreeing a deal with Sassuolo for the services of Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, according to reports in Italy.

This comes on the back of Boateng preferring Fiorentina to former Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to Alfredopedulla.com, Sassuolo have given Fiorentina to sign the attacker with the deal expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Ghanasoccernet understands that the 32-year-old will not be sold for not less than 7 million euros. Kevin has a contract with Sassuolo until June 2021.

He joined the Serie A outfit from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2018.

Kevin scored five goals in all competition in the first half of the season which landed him a shock loan move to Barcelona where he flopped.