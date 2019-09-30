Fiorentina forward K.P Boateng delighted with victory against A.C Milan at San Siro

Forward Kevin Prince Boateng is delighted that Fiorentina beat former club AC Milan at the San Siro in the serie A on Sunday.

The former Ghana international climbed off the bench to help the Purples to a 3-1 win against A.C Milan.

Boateng was happy to return to San Siro describing his side's performance as that of a "great team."

"Great Fiorentina at San Siro, a great team victory! For me it is always exciting to return to this stadium, thanks to all the fans for the affection," he tweeted after the game.

Eric Pulgar opened the scoring for the traveling side in the 14th minute through a spot kick to send Vincenzo Montella's side into the break with the lead.

Fiorentina doubled their lead in the 66th minute through Gaetano Castrovilli before former Bayern Munich forward Frank Ribery made it 3-0 with a fine strike in the 78th minute.

Milan pulled one back through Rafael Laeo but had to play most of the game with ten men after Mattaeo Musacchio was red carded in the 55th minute.

Boateng came on for Fredrico Chiesa in the 84th minute as the visitors ensured all three points was secured.

The former Sassuolo man has scored a goal in five appearances for Fiorentina this season.

Grande @acffiorentina a San Siro, bella vittoria di squadra! 💜 Per me è sempre emozionante tornare in questo stadio, grazie a tutti i tifosi per l’affetto 🙌🏾 #MilanFiorentina #Prince10 #Handmade pic.twitter.com/7N3dCAb3Tw — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) September 29, 2019

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin