Fiorentina forward Kevin Boateng scores low marks in Parma draw

Published on: 04 November 2019

Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng received the lowest power rankings after the side's 1-1 stalemate against Parma in the Serie A at the weekend.

The big tabloids in Italy rated the 32-year-old 5/10 after they shared the spoils at home.

Gazzetta,  Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, Corriere Fiorentino and Tuttosport ranked the former  AC Milan man 5 with  FirenzeViola.it given him a rating of 5.5.

Its been spectacular dip in form for the former Schalke 04 forward who has struggled since joining.

Boateng did not convince the newspapers with their lowly rating underlying an underwhelming performance at the Vincenzo Montella.

 

