Fiorentina keen to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng from Sassuolo

Fiorentina are interested in signing Kevin-Prince Boateng from Sassuolo this summer.

The future of the 32 has been hugely speculated since his returned on a short-term loan from Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Ghanaian has been linked with a move away from Sassuolo with a number of clubs in Italy and abroad believed to be interested.

Reports have emerged on Tuesday that Fiorentina are keen on the services of the former AC Milan man.

The former Schalke 04 star, who has been mocking Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations disgraceful exit, is also being tracked by Besiktas and Brescia.

He endured a torrid time at Barcelona failing to score a goal in four appearances for the Catalan club.