Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan content with performance despite Fiorentina's draw

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan has expressed his satisfaction with his overall performance in Fiorentina's recent match against Frosinone in the Italian Serie A.

Duncan played a pivotal role for Fiorentina during the game, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the 19th minute of the first half, Duncan showcased his creativity by setting up Nicolas Gonzalez for a goal that put Fiorentina in the lead.

However, despite their early advantage, the visitors couldn't maintain their lead, and the match ended in a draw after a goal from Matias Soule in the second half.

Reflecting on his performance, Duncan acknowledged his individual efforts but stressed the importance of team success. He shared his thoughts with the club's website, saying, "I'm pleased to have played well because I'm working in the right way. But in the end, if you don't win games, personal statistics count for little."

Duncan expressed his preference for a victory over individual achievements, stating, "I would have preferred a victory rather than an assist. If we had won today, we would have gone third. Today we leave with a point, we hold on to it and look forward."

With one goal and three assists to his name after five appearances in the Italian Serie A, Duncan remains focused on contributing to Fiorentina's success in the upcoming matches.