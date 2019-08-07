Fiorentina new recruit Kevin-Prince Boateng admits "unsatisfactory" Barcelona spell

Fiorentina new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted he endured an "unsatisfactory" six-month loan spell at Barcelona.

The 32-year-old accumulated just 123 minutes, scored no goal and provided no assist during the difficult short time at the club.

The former Ghana international has joined the La Viola on a two-year deal after ending his stay at Sassuolo.

And the forward has admitted to his frustrating time at Nou camp.

" It was a beautiful experience. I lived in Barcelona and participated with the best players in the world, " he said at the press conference of his presentation with the Fiore.

"It is also true that it was not very satisfactory because I barely played in six months."

And of course, in that memory you can not miss the feeling of sharing jersey with Messi.

"The opportunity to be 32 years old and be able to be play with him when you have always lost against him makes you happy."

Boateng’s previous clubs include Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Genoa, Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Las Palmas.

By Patrick Akoto