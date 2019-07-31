GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Fiorentina should have gone for Balotelli not KP Boateng- Monelli

Published on: 31 July 2019

Former Fiorentina striker Paolo Monelli says he would have preferred the club to sign Mario Ballotelli instead of Kevin-Prince Boateng. 

Boateng has agreed to join Fiorentina on a two-year deal which was announced on Wednesday.

According to Monelli, Boateng started the season well with Sassuolo but did not make any impact at Barcelona when he joined in January.

“After a long wait I was expecting something different. The Ghanaian has started well and then never played well at Barcelona, I would have gone for Balotelli, he said.

The Italian striker had also been linked to the club but Fiorentina had preferred Boateng to the Marseille striker.

He will be looking to revive his career at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in the 2019-20 season.

 

