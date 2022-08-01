Fiorentina star Alfred Duncan looks forward to a competitive campaign in the upcoming season

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan believes the upcoming season in Italy will be a tough one for Fiorentina.

The 29-year-old believes competition will be keen, especially with La Viola playing in the Conference league.

Last season, Duncan played a vital role as Fiorentina enjoyed a decent campaign compared to the previous years.

“Last year was very important for me because we had been coming from two rather difficult seasons, but thanks to the coach and my team-mates, I felt comfortable being able to express myself quite well. This year it will be even more difficult because we will have to confirm it and we need to work even more and to go even faster given that there will be many matches," said the Ghanaian from Fiorentina camp in Austria.

"Very tiring and I think we need it because when we start playing there will be many matches and there will be fewer days to train," he added.

"We must try not to start very strong, nor slowly, but to give continuity to the performances and results since the first matches are always the important ones."