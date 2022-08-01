Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Fiorentina star Alfred Duncan looks forward to a competitive campaign in the upcoming season

Published on: 01 August 2022
Fiorentina star Alfred Duncan looks forward to a competitive campaign in the upcoming season

 

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan believes the upcoming season in Italy will be a tough one for Fiorentina. 

The 29-year-old believes competition will be keen, especially with La Viola playing in the Conference league.

Last season, Duncan played a vital role as Fiorentina enjoyed a decent campaign compared to the previous years.

“Last year was very important for me because we had been coming from two rather difficult seasons, but thanks to the coach and my team-mates, I felt comfortable being able to express myself quite well. This year it will be even more difficult because we will have to confirm it and we need to work even more and to go even faster given that there will be many matches," said the Ghanaian from Fiorentina camp in Austria.

"Very tiring and I think we need it because when we start playing there will be many matches and there will be fewer days to train," he added.

"We must try not to start very strong, nor slowly, but to give continuity to the performances and results since the first matches are always the important ones."

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more